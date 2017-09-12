Jonathan Simkhai combines comfort and style for NYFW

This season, designer Jonathan Simkhai presented the beauty of elevated simplicity. The designer was inspired by photographer Ward Roberts’ court series, which featured pastel hues and whimsical architectural compositions.

This resulted in a collection that was founded in classic American activewear, but with fabrics and elements that were an ode to modern femininity. Don’t be confused, this collection was far from being an athleisure line, rather it featured chic looks such as a cotton eyelet plissé wrap top paired with a handkerchief skirt, and a denim wrap top paired with a wide leg pant.

Jonathan Simkhai showed Ward Roberts inspired collection for NYFW

Today’s customer, especially in America, is very focused on being comfortable in what they wear, but that doesn’t mean they should have to sacrifice style, as Simkhai proved with his collection.

Despite going for a more relaxed feel for this collection, he didn’t sacrifice an ounce of craftsmanship or an opportunity to add elevated details. Eyelet’s were a big part of his collection, in addition to asymmetric wraps, high-necklines and lace. Most notably, he shredded denim and embroidered it to look like mechanical macramé, a very original idea indeed.

White was a major part of the color palette, and Simkhai should be commended for showing customers that you can do white without looking like a bride. Soft blushes, placid blues, creamy ecrus and warm bronzes were all colors incorporated into the collection for an array of pieces that came together with ease.

Realizing the shift in customers’ demands for more comfortable clothes, SImkhai says, “At this time what is most important to me within fashion is to simply create a collection that captures the ease and effortlessness women require to feel beautiful today, I bring my collection to you in hopes of doing just that.”

Photos: courtesy of Karla Otto