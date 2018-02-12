Jonathan Simkhai gives us the girls revolution at New York Fashion Week

While fashion hasn't been as loud politically this season compared to last year when we were fresh off of the election of Donald Trump, that doesn't mean designers have forgotten the importance of women's empowerment. Quite the contrary, it is still manifesting itself in collections through different ways. For his fall/winter 2018 New York Fashion Week show, designer Jonathan Simkhai found inspiration from different turning points in American history, specifically the suffragettes and Gibson girls.

Jonathan Simkhai takes lessons from American history to design for today's modern woman

This resulted in a collection utilitarian motifs mixed with whimsical, romantic touches. The opening look included a grey wool plaid gidot sleeve jacket paired with a cigarette pant. Here we saw Simkhai's ability to reinterpret more traditional pieces for women, and bring them to a contemporary customer through details like architecturally designed sleeves.

Traditional tailored suiting pieces and dress shirts were reconstructed with low necklines and bell sleeves for updated feminine touches to once classic pieces. Simkhai also took pinstripe shirting and tucked and pleated it into fanciful blouses. Today's modern woman also wants to embrace being sexy as well, so, he took velvet, lace and silk to create lingerie-esque dresses and reinterpreted denim into corset-like silhouettes for jackets and bustiers.

The designs truly spoke for themselves as he went for a more muted color palette of grey, almond nudes, deep bordeaux, warm tobaccos and inky blacks. For Simkhai, this collection was about looking towards the future and what tomorrow's fashionable woman wants. She's well dressed in Simkhai's designs, and not afraid to take on the world.

photos: courtesy of Karla Otto