Jordan Brand launches sneakers designed just for kids

Jordan Brand, Michael Jordan's label produced in collaboration with Nike, has launched a new sneaker silhouette designed specifically for kids, the Jordan Brand 23/7.

The kid-friendly Jordan Brand 23/7 sneaker has been designed to be an “easy-entry shoe” for an enhanced “kid’s experience” that makes them feel independent and confident, explains the brand in the press release.

The lightweight and durable sneaker has an intuitive step-in design, including a soft heel pocket and stitched synthetic upper that helps easily guide the foot into place, while large pull loops allow kids or adults to open the collar wider. There is also a two-way stretch upper and adjustable, reinforced strap that provides a comfortable, “locked-down fit”. The 23/7’s midsole also has forefoot flexibility to provide comfort for early walkers.

Image: Jordan Brand 23/7 sneaker

The 23/7 shoe’s multiple colourways are inspired by the brand’s heritage and a nod to iconic Jordan moments and figures, such as the Jumpman photo shoot and Mars Blackmon, and the brand’s trademark black and red hues.

Tate Kuerbis, design director for kids footwear at Jordan Brand, said: “Part of why we designed the 23/7 is because we wanted to create a shoe that is an everyday part of a kid’s world. Kids want to get into their shoes quickly to get out and play — this shoe enables them to do just that.”

Image: Jordan Brand 23/7 sneaker

The design is just as considered as any Jordan Brand shoe for adults, adds Kuerbis, who designed the Air Jordan signature 18, 19, and 31 through 36. “Designing the Air Jordan signature shoe is such a magical process and being able to apply that same thinking to the design of the 23/7 is no different and can be just as rewarding.”

The Jordan Brand 23/7 shoe in the Bloodline colourway launches globally on January 16, 2023. The Sky Fundamental colourway debuts globally later in the month, and the Dunk on Mars colourway arrives in February.