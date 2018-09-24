Josep Font to leave Spanish label Delpozo

Josep Font is stepping down from the role of Creative Director for the Spanish fashion house Delpozo, according to WWD. The news comes just one week after Delpozo’s Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Show at London Fashion Week.

Font joined Delpozo six years ago, after Grupo Perfumes y Diseño, the company which held the label’s fragrance license since 1992, acquired it following the death of its founder, Jesús del Pozo. Grupo Perfumes y Diseño also holds perfume licenses for several other luxury brands, including Missoni, Versace, Moschino and Salvatore Ferragamo.

According to WWD, Font’s replacement will be announced at a later date. As for the designer’s future plans, the publication suggests he might relaunch his namesake label, which he ran prior to joining Delpozo.

FashionUnited contacted Grupo Perfumes y Diseño for comment.