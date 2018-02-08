Joseph Abboud capitalizes on men dressing up again

There's a resurgence in menswear that isn't new, but, rather, a comeback. Men have begun dressing up again. Suit and ties are in, and that era of athleisure has lost its ground to that man who wants a blazer. Joseph Abboud, who has long been a suit and tie guy, loves the fact that men are getting dapper again, and it meant great things for him and his brand at New York Fashion Week: Men's this season.

"I spent 30 years deconstructing menswear, now I want to reconstruct it all over again," Abboud said. "Guys are getting dressed up again, and there's a certain energy and sexiness to that. It's all about beautiful tailoring and bespoke."

Abboud is in a unique position from many other designers in that he owns his own factory, where over 800 employees are diligently at work ensuring that the Joseph Abboud brand retains peak excellence. The designer's goal this year was to bring in a new audience.

"Over the years, we've had our existing customers, but the trick is to get the newer younger customer, and I think that's happening through custom," Abboud said. Made-to-measure and customer order suits are on the rise, and men are loving individuality. "The young guy is discovering custom is available to them. It used to be a very elitist thing, and now it's much more democratic," he added.

Known for his use of high-end Italian fabrics, which were usually notable in this season's collection, his customers are loving the increased democratization of high-fashion, which to Abboud is a beautiful thing. "I don't think fashion should be an elitist thing," he said. "It should be for everyone, and it shouldn't matter how much money you have. I never liked the elite game, and I always wanted to have an inclusionary brand. It's important to reach out to every customer, especially in our country which is so diverse."

To that end, this season Joseph Abboud's collection featured classic Hollywood inspired looks for the contemporary dapper dandy. Black and grey were the dominant color palette, with hints of red for pop of color. The mostly minimalist approach to color didn't mean this was an ordinary suiting collection, however. Jacket, suits and coats were cut with a controlled volume for a fuller silhouette. There was no shortage of patterns either. Glen plaid, houndstooth, and pinstripe were exaggerated to make a statement. Ample pleats could be seen on trousers and coats alike. This isn't your dad's first corporate office suit, this is a collection for today's stylish gentleman.

Today's menswear customer is smarter, and Abboud recognizes that. "Social media has changed the way men think about fashion," Abboud said. "Young guys love heritage, brands and finding new things. They are really getting it now."

There's a new era of contemporary luxury that is here. Joseph Abboud is here to cater to that.

photos: courtesy of Purple PR