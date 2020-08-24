Joseph Abboud delivers 2,000 meals to those in need

Joseph Abboud has partnered with the Jersey City Police Department in a new initiative aimed at helping those in need. The menswear brand's parent company, WHP Global has announced a new project delivering 2,000 meal kits to families in need in the Jersey City area.

The company hopes to help those impacted by COVID-19, as well as help "reconnect the city and build upon the foundation between a community and its local police department," according to a press release.

"The opportunity to work closely to further assist the JCPD in building community felt like the appropriate role to play," Jameel Spencer, WHP Global's chief marketing officer, explained. "Sergeant Anthony Goodman has had a long history of connecting with families in Jersey City. The idea to deliver food to these families, some with up to 12 children, felt very rewarding. The only way to bring real change is to work together. We at WHP look forward to continuing to lead and partner on charitable initiatives to help those in need."