Joules extends homeware with sofa collection

British fashion and lifestyle brand Joules known for its use of floral prints, colour and stripes, has extended its homeware offering with the launch of its first-ever sofa collection in collaboration with DFS.

The Joules Collection, exclusively available at DFS, includes a range of country, coastal and colour-inspired sofas, armchairs and footstools, with each piece designed to “embody the quality, Britishness, colour and humour that makes Joules stand out from the crowd,” said the retailer.

There are four sofa styles with accompanying armchairs and footstools, from the elegant yet bold ‘Windsor’ chesterfield that’s available in yellow and pink to the subtle stripes of the ‘Burnham’ coastal inspired corner sofa. There is also a quirky partridge print ‘Ilkley’ range and the floral ‘Cambridge’ style that feature Joules’ hand-drawn prints.

Each style, which will be made in the UK, will be available in array of fabric options and colours, and feature details such as colour-dipped feet.

Laura Douglas, head of concept at Joules said: “At Joules we’re always looking at new ways to delight our customers and meet their lifestyle needs all with bringing a touch more colour to their lives. We’re excited to do just that through our first ever sofa collection in our unique Joules designs.”

DFS design director Philip Watkin added: “We’re thrilled to have collaborated with Joules on this new collection. Joules’ distinct design identity was an exciting invitation for us to play with colours, prints, and hidden details.

“Each piece in the range is designed to provoke a smile, reawaken a room and give any space a breath of fresh air. All whilst staying true to the British heritage and quality DFS and Joules are both known for.”

The Joules Collection sofas are available now and priced from 998 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Joules/DFS