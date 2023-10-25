Joules launches Harry Potter childrenswear collection

British lifestyle brand Joules has launched a special Harry Potter childrenswear collection. Collaborating with Warners Brox. and Discovery Global Consumer Products, the collection encompasses a range of apparel for children aged between 5 and 12 that aim to bring the enchanting charm of the movie series to life.

Launching just ahead of Halloween, the Harry Potter x Joules collection features quality fabrics with detailed embroidery, hand-drawn prints, and appliqués designed by Joules' in-house team. In line with the theme, every item in the collection is named after characters and locations from the films.

“Our clothing has always been about bringing color and excitement to lives and wardrobes, and our Harry Potter collection certainly does that and more," said Tom Joule, founder of the lifestyle brand, in a statement.

"The collection captures the magic of Hogwarts™ whilst remaining distinctively Joules with surprise and delight details that our customers will be hoping for. It has been designed to be passed on and loved by another Harry Potter fan when it’s inevitably been outgrown”.

Key pieces from the collection include a Harry Potter inspired jersey top complete with his Quidditch™ Seeker number ‘07’ on the back, a Gryffindor™ red polo shirt, Platform 9 ¾ trainers, and a Ron Weasley inspired Fair Isle knitted jumper.

The Harry Potter x Joules collection builds on the movie franchise legacy, with similar collaborations with the likes of H&M, Marks & Spencer, and Target launching earlier this season.