Joules launches umbrella line with Fulton

Fashion and lifestyle brand Joules has signed an exclusive licensing partnership with Fulton, Britain’s leading umbrella maker and Royal Warrant Holder, to produce a line of umbrellas for the retailer.

The new collection features 12 designs that include colourful, hand-drawn prints that Joules is known for, such as dogs, dots, florals, stripes, and even ducks. The line will be available for adults and children from February 19, with prices starting from 15 pounds for children’s and 27 pounds for adults.

The collaboration marks the latest extension of the Joules brand through carefully selected licensed partners, an area of the business which also includes successful eyewear, bedding, sofas and toiletries ranges.

Colin Porter, chief executive of Joules, said: “It’s a huge pleasure to be working with Fulton. Their faultless attention to detail and commitment to quality makes the brand a natural partner for us. We’re confident our customers will love this new collection as much as we do.”

Nigel Fulton, chief executive of Fulton Umbrellas added: “We are delighted to be partnering with such an iconic British brand, and there is something for everyone in this carefully designed collection. The bright prints work incredibly well on our umbrellas, creating a fun and uplifting collection, appealing to men, women and children alike.”

The collection will be available from select Joules stores and on Joules.com from February 19.

Joules currently operates 118 stores in the UK and Ireland, as well as having a significant online business it also has a well-established wholesale business with more than 1,500 stockists worldwide including John Lewis, Next Label, Nordstrom and Dillards.

Images: courtesy of Fulton/Joules