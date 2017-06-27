Joules sponsors award at New Designers exhibition

Fashion and lifestyle brand Joules is sponsoring an award at the 2017 New Designers exhibition that recognises the next generation of graduate designers across a number of fields including fashion.

Joules is sponsoring the New Designers Joules Award, which will be awarded to a 2017 graduate who can demonstrate an understanding of the basic tradition of colour and print but also bring a fresh approach to the field.

The fashion retailer is looking for work that is both “eye-catching and fun” as well as combining original thought with a commercial approach.

Graduates will be judged by Joules’ design team Chloe Ward, Laura Douglas, Lucy Lawrence, Jo Roberts and Kristina Cartwright, and the winner will receive a 500 pounds cash prize and a two-week paid work placement.

The winning graduate will also have the chance to design a mural at Joules’ Wells Beach pop-up store and have a commercial portfolio review by one of Joules’ senior design team.

Joules head of concept, Laura Douglas, said: “We’re delighted to be sponsoring an award for the exhibition. Over the years the exhibition has proved pivotal in helping us to find brilliant up and coming designers that have gone on to work with us for many years, so it’s great to give something back.

New Designers takes place every summer at the Business Design Centre in London and brings together education, consumers and the industry to celebrate and recognise the next generation of graduate designers. Each edition features more than 3,000 of the most promising graduate talents from the UK’s leading design courses exhibit - showcasing everything from fashion to furniture, illustration to animation, and gaming and glass.

This year there are also awards sponsored by John Lewis, The Goldsmiths’ Company, Tesco, and the Clothworkers’ Company.