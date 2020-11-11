Joules teams up with Woodland Trust for Christmas

British lifestyle brand Joules is joining forces with its charity partner the Woodland Trust for the festive season and pledging to plant 250,000 trees by 2022.

The Christmas campaign features a heartwarming ‘A Woodland Tale’ animation video that aims to raise awareness of the woodland conservation charity and the “need to give back to nature and to protect the endangered species who make an appearance in it, including the red squirrel, pine marten, capercaillie and door mouse”.

Alongside the film is a new festive Woodland Edit featuring the brand’s Cracking Festive Jumper with a pheasant wearing a Santa’s hat that has been designed for the whole family, including the family dog. Other products include pheasant printed lounge pants, socks, tote bag and scarf.

For each of the products sold from the edit during the Christmas period, until December 31, Joules will plant a tree with the Woodland Trust.

Nick Jones, chief executive at Joules, said in a statement: “The past challenging months have led all of us to enjoy the great outdoors more than ever. At Joules we feel passionately about protecting it for generations to come and through our festive Woodland Edit it is really easy, and enjoyable, for our customers to give back. The ultimate feel good gift!”

Karl Mitchell, director of fundraising at the Woodland Trust, added: “We are delighted with Joules’s commitment to creating more woodland in the UK. We have pledged to plant 50 million trees by 2025 but will not be able to achieve this on our own – we need the support of businesses, schools, communities and the Government.

“These trees from Joules will be a vital step to helping us achieve this aim and will bring some festive cheer to such a difficult year.”

The festive initiative supports Joules’ pledge to plant a quarter of a million trees by 2022. The pledge was announced in March 2020 and supports the Woodland Trust’s campaign to plant 50 million new trees by 2025. This would be a fifth of what the Government’s Committee for Climate Change says is needed to meet the country’s 2050 net-zero carbon emission target.

Images: courtesy of Joules