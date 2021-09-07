Joules to launch exclusive Gruffalo range

Magic Light Pictures is partnering with lifestyle brand Joules to launch an exclusive collection of Gruffalo clothing and accessories for babies and toddlers.

The new partnership, arranged Magic Light’s in-house licensing team, will see Joules launching the new range in-store and online from mid-September.

The collection features colourful apparel and accessories for babies and children up to six years, such as jackets, boots, hats, gloves and bags adorned with The Gruffalo’s trademark terrible teeth, tusks and purple prickles, along with T-shirts, tops, leggings, dresses and jackets featuring vibrant images of The Gruffalo, Mouse, Fox, Owl and Snake, and patterns inspired by the deep, dark wood.

Daryl Shute, brand director at Magic Light Pictures, said in a statement: “We are delighted to launch this new licensing collaboration with Joules. As a contemporary country loving brand who share our values, they are the perfect partners to capture the spirit and charm of The Gruffalo and this really comes across in this wonderful collection.

“Their unrivalled attention to detail in delivering fun and quality for families has created fabulously stylish and quirky lines that we are sure kids are going to love wearing. We hope that our partnership will continue for many more such covetable collections.”

Josie Will, licensing manager at Joules, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Magic Light Pictures to create this enchanting new Gruffalo-inspired range. He is such a treasured character for families all over the world and we love him too – the story really chimes with our own rural roots and the way we take inspiration from nature.”

The launch will be supported by Joules’ online marketplace ‘Friends of Joules,’ with a curated selection of additional Gruffalo merchandise from the brand’s partner sellers.