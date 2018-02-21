Joules to launch Peter Rabbit collection

Joules is teaming up with up-coming movie Peter Rabbit on a new children’s capsule collection, which has been inspired by the new film and includes playful hand-drawn illustrations of Peter and his friends.

The capsule collection for girl’s and boy’s include raincoats, jersey denim jackets, dresses and T-shirts, along with bags and accessories all adorned with prints and details inspired by the new movie.

The collection coincides with the opening of the movie, which opens in UK cinemas on March 16, and features illustrations of the mischievous Peter Rabbit and his friends, including Mrs Tiggy-Winkle, Jemima Puddle-Duck and Squirrel Nutkin.

Tom Joule, founder and chief brand officer, said: “To celebrate his latest adventure, we’re delighted to have collaborated with the Peter Rabbit movie to bring the official collection that’s bursting with character and mischief.

“As a lifestyle brand, we value time with family and creating quality moments, as well as being outdoors. So, working with such iconic characters that not only embody those traits but also our British heritage is something we are thrilled about!”

The collection is available in selected Joules stores and online at www.joules.com, with prices ranging from 12.95 pounds to 42.95 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Joules