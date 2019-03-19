Joules to style holiday cottages

British fashion and lifestyle brand Joules is to style holiday cottages across the UK as part of new partnership with online holiday booking company holidaycottages.co.uk.

Joules will add its “signature style” across 20 properties across the UK, featuring the retailer’s bedding, cushions, crockery and kitchen textiles, as well as sofas from its collaboration with DFS. The first holiday cottage is set to launch at the end of March.

Tom Joule, founder and chief brand officer at Joules, said in a statement: “We’re extremely excited to have collaborated with holidaycottages.co.uk. They’re the perfect partner which, like Joules, is focused on celebrating the great British countryside or coastline and enjoying time together.

“This partnership sees us curating a Joules collection of 20 properties, each of which will receive a Joules update. Look out for our special touches such as eye-catching sofas, bright bedding and even dog beds to help make your stay even more memorable.’’

James Starkey, marketing director at holidaycottages.co.uk, added: “This collection blends two excellent British brands, both of which value style and quality. It showcases just a handful of our beautiful holiday homes, and we know our customers are going to enjoy discovering how Joules has put their unique stamp on them.”

The collaboration comes as part of Joules’ 30th birthday celebrations this year, which includes an online photography competition throughout 2019, focused around ‘Making Memories’.

Joules operates 123 stores in the UK and Ireland, as well as having a well-established wholesale business with over 2,000 stockists worldwide, including John Lewis and Nordstrom. The brand is also available in the US, Germany, France and other European markets.

Holidaycottages.co.uk is part of The Travel Chapter and has a portfolio of more than 5,000 handpicked properties to rent across England, Scotland and Wales.

Photos courtesy of Joules