Jourdan Dunn unveils collection with Missguided

British model Jourdan Dunn has unveiled her new clothing line with Missguided, LonDunn, a 96-piece athleisure range that is described by the online retailer as “super cool, effortless streetwear meets sportswear” that stays true to the model’s London street style, while taking inspiration from the athleisure movement.

Launching on March 11, the “athletic luxe re-imagined” range of looks will include a mix of velour track suits, extreme sleeve shapes, mesh hoodies, bomber jackets, satin joggers and LonDunn branded elastic waist-banded underwear. With pieces styled into exaggerated and oversized shapes designed to make an “unapologetic statement”, which Missguided states is to elevate “everyday street style into high style”, as well as to flatter every girl’s unique body shape.

“I always knew my first collaboration with Missguided was going to be streetwear and a reflection of my own style - which is street chic,” said Dunn. “I wanted to this to be an athleisure line that is practical but at the same time make women and girls feel confident in an effortlessly cool way.”

Dunn added: “I wanted it to be accessible for all women and girls. We all love to wear sportswear now – this reflects how busy our lives are, but we still want to look cool and chic. There are demands on how we live and I wanted my collection to reflect how modern women live day to day.”

The aim of the collection is to flatter every body shape, as well as make it easy to style, whether that's going to a meeting, heading to the gym, or meeting friends for a drink.

“None of us really have much time anymore to think about re-creating a total look for each part of our day,” explains Dunn. “I style up all the pieces depending on whether I’m going from day to night – so I’ll wear a pair of jogging pants with trainers and then I’ll swap the trainers for the night and wear them with heels to dress them up.”

So what’s her favourite pieces of her collection? “I love the mesh jogging bottoms, I’ve been wearing them nonstop,” said Dunn. “I love all of the tracksuits, love the colours – I wear them everywhere and whether I’m relaxing at home, picking up Riley (her son), travelling to the airport, they’re very easy to wear, and I love the skirts, which flatter every shape.”

As the creative director, Dunn has been heavily involved in each stage of the project, from initial design meetings to casting, campaign concepts and the final shoot directed by London-born filmmaker and photographer Dexter Navy, which centres on championing female empowerment and inspiring a positive, inspiring and inclusive message.

The debut campaign features five inspirational young women, who were personally cast by Dunn, who were chosen for their own sense of style and unique personalities. They include Leomie Anderson, who uses her online female-only forum as a platform to voice women’s issue, digi-pop singer Rina Sawayama, model and photographer Braina Laviena, singer Rainy Milo and Georgie Palmer names as a “future face” of fashion by Dunn.

Commenting on the collaboration, Missguided chief executive Nitin Passi said: “Not only is Jourdan a positive role model to our customer she has also been a pleasure to work with. The whole process has gone so seamlessly and our views on what we wanted to create; product and campaign wise have been perfectly aligned. We are excited to be releasing the first drop of the collection this March.”

Dunn added: “Missguided were very easy to work with, the whole team have their finger on the pulse of what their consumer likes, and their knowledge of the fashion industry and some of the brilliant young creatives we worked with, were second to none.

“I cannot tell you how excited and proud I am about this collaboration.”

LonDunn + Missguided will officially launch on March 11 with prices ranging from 10 to 70 pounds. It will be sold online at the Missguided website and at the brand’s newly opened flagship store in Westfield Stratford, where Dunn will make a personal appearance to launch the collection.

Images: courtesy of LonDunn + Missgided