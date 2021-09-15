Judith Leiber Couture signs licensing deal with Timex watches

Watchmaker Timex has signed a new strategic licensing agreement with luxury brand Judith Leiber Couture.

The collaboration will launch with two limited-edition watch designs, the T80 digital and Q analog, both of which feature the “bold, artful and fashion-forward touch of Judith Leiber”. The styles will be limited to 200 units each and feature over 900 hundred Swarovski crystals on the watch cases, dials and bracelets in playful colour combinations.

Timex Group’s creative designer Giorgio Galli has teamed up with Judith Leiber’s creative director Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger to “maintain the essence of the Judith Leiber brand” while ensuring the watches and collections reflect the colourful aesthetic and contemporary luxury styling of the brand.

Image: courtesy of Timex/Judith Leiber

Tobias Reiss-Schmidt, chief executive of Timex Group, said in a statement: “We are proud to reinforce our partnership with Authentic Brands Group and to add a brand that is a true cultural icon in the fashion world.

“We look forward to combining our expertise in luxury watchmaking with the disruptive, pop-culture inspired designs that the Judith Leiber brand is so renowned for.”

Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, added: “We’re so excited to design and release a collection with Timex. Watches are timeless, functional and the ultimate style accessory.

“Each watch has been transformed into wearable art through the impeccable craftsmanship, bold colours and iconic designs our audience loves and expects from Judith Leiber Couture.”

Under the license agreement, Timex Group will be responsible for the production and worldwide distribution of Judith Leiber and Judith Leiber Couture-branded watches beginning in spring 2022 at Judith Leiber boutiques, select authorised retailers and online.

The Timex Group designs, manufactures and markets innovative timepieces globally and produce watches under several well-known brands, including Timex, Adidas, Furla, Guess, Missoni, Nautica, Salvatore Ferragamo, Ted Baker, Versace and Versus.

Image: courtesy of Timex/Judith Leiber