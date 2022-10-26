Judith Leiber Couture teams up with the Kardashian-Jenners

Judith Leiber Couture has unveiled a limited-edition collection with the Kardashian-Jenners celebrating family for the holiday season.

The collection of novelty clutches are inspired by the Kardashian-Jenner family’s love for the holidays, explains the luxury brand, and includes Santa, an alien head, a sushi tray, a lightning bolt, a pot of gold, and a Doberman puppy.

Each of the miniaudières was individually handpicked and designed by Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie in collaboration with Judith Leiber co-owner and creative director Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger and Judith Leiber Couture chief creative officer Jana Matheson.

Image: Judith Leiber Couture

The collection draws inspiration from the family’s everyday life, and each bag features an interior autograph and more than 10,000 European crystals.

Kim Kardashian has designed an alien face inspired by her “out of this world style” featuring black diamond handset crystals, while Kris Jenner has gone festive with a Santa handbag covered in brilliant red, silver, and white crystals.

Image: Judith Leiber Couture

Kim Kardashian and family design clutches with Judith Leiber Couture

Kourtney Kardashian has taken inspiration from her love of a lunch date and designed a crystal clutch featuring a sushi tray spread and a pair of gold chopsticks, while Khloé Kardashian has gone for a show-stopping pot of gold, with a gold crystal-covered bag complete with Judith Leiber gold coins stacked on the top.

Image: Judith Leiber Couture

Kendall Jenner modelled her bag on her Doberman puppy Pyro and Kylie Jenner designed a lightning bolt covered in silver crystals, which can be carried horizontally or vertically.

Commenting on the collection, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, co-owner and creative director at Judith Leiber, said in a statement: “Kris has been a dear friend of mine and a collector of Judith Leiber for many years. Like Judith Leiber, the Kardashian-Jenner family is known for their elegance and style.

“Launching just in time for Christmas, which is widely known as the families favourite time of year, each piece captures the whimsical and fun energy of the Judith Leiber Couture brand.”

Image: Judith Leiber Couture

Kris Jenner added: “My love for Christmas is no secret. Partnering with Judith Leiber Couture to design my Santa-inspired bag was an amazing experience! I have been collecting Judith Leiber since the 1980s and it has become one of my favourite styling accessories. We are thrilled to see our visions come to life in these stunning bags just in time for the holidays.”

The complete capsule collection is available at Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman, as well as online at judithleiber.com.

Image: Judith Leiber Couture