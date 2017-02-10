Juicy Couture launches new collaboration with Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters just unveiled a new collaboration with luxury fashion brand Juicy Couture. The two dynamic brands have paired together to launch a limited-edition collection that will be available starting next week.

The collection consists of 14 pieces including womenswear apparel and intimates. The pieces incorporate styles from both brands with hoodies and sweatpants as a staple influenced from Juicy Couture. Styles have the Juicy Couture logo with other text on its apparel as well, which is what the brand the brand has been known for in the past. The collection, which be available in over 70 stores across the U.S. and Canada, will also include t-shirts, bras, and one-pieces. The limited-edition collaboration spans in price range from 39 to 199 dollars.

The Juicy Couture for Urban Outfitters collection will launch officially next Monday, February 13. The pieces will be available on the brand’s website as well as in its stores located in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Brooklyn, San Francisco, and more. As Urban Outfitters has been known to embrace vintage and nostalgia in its merchandise, pairing with Juicy Couture is a great way to propel its brand further.