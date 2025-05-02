Juicy Couture renews fragrance license with Revlon

Fashion and lifestyle brand Juicy Couture, part of the Authentic Brands Group portfolio, has renewed its long-standing global licensing deal with Revlon Consumer Products LLC.

The renewal will see the US beauty company continuing to produce and market all Juicy Couture fragrance pillars worldwide. The new agreement also supports an expanded product portfolio, with new launches planned across core fragrances and scented ancillary lines.

Revlon and Juicy Couture have been partnered since 2016, and its fragrance line is described as “a defining expression of the brand’s evolution” helping to transform the fashion brand into a full-fledged lifestyle powerhouse.

At the heart of this transformation is Viva La Juicy, a perennial bestseller and pop culture mainstay with its signature blend of wild berries, jasmine, and creamy vanilla.

Michelle Peluso, chief executive of Revlon, said in a statement: “We are delighted to be renewing our licensing deal with Authentic for Juicy Couture fragrances. This deal is not only a testament to the enduring appeal of the Juicy Couture brand but also a significant milestone in the ongoing revitalization of our fragrance business.

“We are excited about the momentum that we have established already. As we look ahead, we will further amplify our support of the brand with fresh and inspiring products, engaging marketing activations and new premium distribution channels that will further attract consumers in a category that is experiencing significant global growth.”

Jarrod Weber, global president of sports and lifestyle at Authentic, added: “We are pleased to continue our partnership with Revlon, a trusted collaborator that has played a pivotal role in propelling Juicy Couture fragrances to new heights.

“Their dedication to honouring the essence of the brand, while continuing to evolve and innovate, has helped shape the Juicy Couture fragrance line into a global force. Together, we’ve created an experience that is unmistakably Juicy Couture and deeply connected to our community’s passion for beauty, fashion, and self-expression.”

Revlon’s fragrance portfolio includes Elizabeth Arden, John Varvatos, Geoffrey Beene, Lucky Brand, Christina Aguilera, Elizabeth Taylor, Ed Hardy and Curve.