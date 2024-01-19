Juicy Couture’s House of Juicy launches menswear label Dirty London

Fashion group House of Juicy has unveiled a new menswear brand under the label Dirty London, which has begun its lifespan via the launch of an autumn/winter 2024 capsule collection.

Building on the culturally-driven Juicy Couture name, Dirty London also incorporates a “rich cultural tapestry to produce a new wave in co-ord statement streetwear”, a release noted.

As such, the AW24 capsule showcases a reimagining of its sister brand’s signature tracksuit set for the menswear consumer, while bringing in recognisable design elements, such as diamanté applications.

Akin to Juicy Couture, Dirty London is an extension of the Authentic Brands Group portfolio, yet will be licensed by London-based manufacturer Ink Clothing Ltd, a subsidiary of the Batra Group.

The firm’s group brand director, Paul Siviter, said in a statement: “For over two decades Juicy Couture has represented the uniform of choice for those shaping subcultures across the globe.

“This bold, expressive energy aligns naturally with the City of London, a city which has birthed countless era-defining moments and subcultures across art, music and fashion.

“With Dirty London, we hope to offer our customers a reimagining of elevated, care-free luxury and a new era for coordinated streetwear styling. We look forward to bringing a first taste of what’s to come in AW24.”