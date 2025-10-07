Juicy Couture taps Angel Reese as a creative collaborator

LA fashion and lifestyle brand Juicy Couture, part of the Authentic Brands Group portfolio, has tapped two-time WNBA All-Star basketball player Angel Reese as its new global ambassador and creative collaborator.

The basketball star, who has been making a significant impact both on and off the court, securing long-term partnerships with brands including Reebok, Reese’s, and Beats, will become the face of Juicy Couture’s Viva La Juicy fragrance and co-design her own signature apparel collection.

Angel Reese stars in the Juicy Couture campaign for ‘Angel Couture’ Credits: Juicy Couture

In a statement, Juicy Couture calls the collaboration a “full-circle moment” for the basketball player, as Reese grew up admiring the brand’s “bold, trend-setting style and fearless energy,” and has channelled its love of blending sport, fashion and pop culture into her own collection called ‘Angel Couture’.

The collaborative collection sees Reese reimaging the brand’s signature velour and bold graphics through her perspective, with velour sets, graphic baby tees, and statement separates.

Commenting on the collaboration, Reese said: "I grew up loving the brand, so representing Viva La Juicy and co-designing my own collection has been incredible.

"Juicy Couture has always been about confidence and having fun with fashion. Now with Angel Couture, I wanted to bring that same energy forward with pieces that are fearless, fun, and make you feel unstoppable."

The limited edition ‘Angel Couture’ collection is available on Juicy Couture’s website.

Juicy Couture, which identifies as a casual luxury brand, offers apparel for women, girls and babies, as well as handbags, shoes, intimates, swimwear, accessories and jewellery. The brand is sold in approximately 94 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East, in 14 freestanding stores and department stores. Its fragrance offerings are ranked among the world’s top prestige fragrances and are available in 25,000 points of sale.