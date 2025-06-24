Juicy Couture to expand beauty offerings in the US and Canada

Fashion and lifestyle brand Juicy Couture, part of the Authentic Brands Group portfolio, is expanding its footprint in beauty with a new line of cruelty-free hair, bath, nail and cosmetic products through a licensing partnership with Centric Brands.

The new partnership will see Centric’s beauty division design, manufacture and distribute the beauty product assortment, building on Juicy Couture’s continued success in fragrance, which has remained a consistent bestseller in the global market for nearly two decades.

Juicy Couture cruelty-free hair, bath, nail and cosmetic products Credits: Juicy Couture

Christina Martin Pieper, executive vice president of lifestyle at Authentic, said in a statement: “Beauty has always been part of Juicy’s DNA. From the signature scents that defined an era to the glamorous, expressive world Juicy Couture created in fashion and beyond, adding beauty and bath to our strong fragrance business allows us to deliver a full lifestyle experience for our consumers.

“We’re proud to expand our longstanding partnership with Centric Brands, whose expertise and vision continue to help bring our brands to life in exciting new ways.”

Juicy Couture cruelty-free hair, bath, nail and cosmetic products Credits: Juicy Couture

The Juicy Couture beauty collection will be available at select retailers and online in the US and Canada.

Alex Fogelson, executive vice president, division head of beauty at Centric Brands, added: “We are thrilled to join forces with Juicy Couture to expand the brand’s reach. Our shared passion for excellence and creativity will bring consumers a fresh and diverse selection of beauty and bath products that reflect the latest trends in the industry.”