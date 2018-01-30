Juicy Couture to show at NYFW

No need to tell anyone that nostalgia is big, and everyone is capitalizing on it from fashion to television. There is a brand known for their early '00s fame and branded track suits, who has been attempting to make a comeback for several years now. It looks like they are about to have their debutante ball moment as they have announced they will be showing at New York Fashion Week this season.

In 2013, Juicy Couture was acquired by Authentic Brands Group (ABG) for 195 million dollars. Since then, the company has worked towards Juicy Couture staging a comeback. First, they closed all of the brand's brick-and-mortar stores, next, they rebranded the brand's contemporary collection as Juicy Couture Black Label, then, they hired celebrity stylist Jamie Mizrahi to take over as creative director of the brand.

The brand began to be the buzz around town again when they did a collaboration with Vetements for spring 2017, garnering the attention of high fashion shoppers and top fashion industry professionals.

Juicy Couture is set to debut their next collection next week on February 8, at a currently undisclosed location according to Fashionista. The presentation will include both Juicy Couture Black Label and new pieces designed for the runway.

Yes, you can call it a comeback.

photo: via Juicycouture.com