Julian Klausner's debut for Dries Van Noten: A dialogue between past and future

The highly anticipated debut of Julian Klausner as creative director of Dries van Noten has finally taken place. On Wednesday, 5 March, he unveiled his first collection for the renowned Belgian fashion house at the opulent Palais Garnier opera house in Paris.

“This collection is a celebration of transformation – the quiet yet powerful dialogue between past and future that lies at the heart of Dries van Noten,” Klausner explained his vision.

Dries van Noten AW25. Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight

One of the most striking elements of his debut was the show’s sombre opening. A monochrome palette of deep black and moody hues dominated the runway at first, before gradually giving way to an explosion of colour.

Then, the house’s signature mastery of pattern came into full play: olive green met violet, checks clashed with polka dots, burnt orange merged with grey, green dots contrasted against purple, while pink and red created an unexpectedly harmonious pairing. As always, the richness of materials – silk, jacquards, velvet, fringes, and tassel-like embellishments – underscored the inimitable aesthetic of Dries van Noten.

Julian Klausner draws inspiration from the Paris Opera for his Dries van Noten debut

The choice of venue was no coincidence – the Palais Garnier served as a major source of inspiration for Klausner. He described his vision: “I imagined women wandering through the opera house, picking up fabrics and objects, tying them together with a shoelace as they searched for an answer to an unknown question.”

This poetic imagery translated directly into the collection, with references to the opera’s lavish interiors reflected in opulent velvets, carpet-like jacquard fabrics, and decorative tassels.

Despite the house’s eclectic nature, nothing in this collection felt random. On the contrary, every detail was meticulously considered. The materials and patterns of the garments were echoed in the accessories, with bags and shoes crafted in perfect harmony with the clothing. Thoughtful references also appeared in belts, collars, and coats, ensuring a cohesive aesthetic throughout.

A debut collection can be a defining moment for a creative director – in recent years, several designers have had to step down after an underwhelming first showing. But for Klausner, this seems highly unlikely. Social media reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, and as he stepped onto the runway for his final bow, he was met with warm applause from the audience.

