Just a few days ahead! Franchise Expo Paris 2017: everything is ready! Are you?
From March 19th to 22nd Paris Porte the Versailles will witness the biggest international franchise event where businessmen from around the world, ready-to-invest entrepreneurs and franchise experts will meet and create brand new concepts, taking their ideas to a higher level.

Make sure you don’t miss anything about the show: follow the conferences, meet new possible partners, explore new possibilities: Franchise Expo Paris 2017 is all of this, and we just can’t wait to start!

Order your badge, your invitation code = FP17X3
Franchise Expo Paris 2017

