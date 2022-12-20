Justin Bieber slams H&M for merch he allegedly didn't approve

The Canadian music star Justin Bieber has advised his fans not to buy products with his likeness from fashion giant H&M.

According to the star, the company didn't have permission or consent granted to create the collection, the 28-year-old wrote in an Instagram story.

“I wouldn't buy that if I were you,” he stressed. “The products are ‘trash’.”

Bieber has around 270 million followers on the social media platform.

On the online shop of the Swedish fashion group, shoppers can find pullovers, t-shirts and a bag with his branding on it.

H&M has denied Bieber's allegations.

“Like everyone else licensed products and partnerships, H&M has proper Admission procedures followed,” said the company on request.(AFP)