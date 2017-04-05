Justin O’Shea makes a name for himself by founding own label

London - Justin O'Shea announced his return to the fashion industry with some big news: the former Brioni creative director has launched his own label: SSS World Corp.

The self-funded, menswear label launch signals the designer's return to fashion and is set debut its Spring/Summer 2018 collection in June during Paris Men's Fashion Week. The first collection from the newly established label will offer a complete wardrobe, including outerwear, tailoring, shirts, t-shirts, swimwear, footwear and jewellery.

"People don't want to buy into a label, they want to buy into an idea," says O’Shea to Business of Fashion on the brand. "There needs to be some kind of element of contradiction and something which makes them feel like they're getting individuality rather than something that's a blank approach."

The new label aims to reflect a luxury street aesthetic with luxury sensibilities and features unique graphics and prints designed by Benny Robinson, a close friend of O'Shea who designed Brioni's new logo last year. SSS World Corp price point is set to sit a little lower than that of Acne Studios, to ensure it still remains accessible.

“If I am doing something that people can only enjoy from the outside then what's the point?” adds O'Shea. “With the influence of streetwear and the image and power from some of these modern-day brands [like Supreme, Gosha Rubchinskiy and Off-White], it's not about price but about pushing a belief and identity with a luxury feeling. It's that mixture between formal and street, which inevitably I think is the trend that will go forward."

O'Shea own label launch comes half a year after he exited his role as creative director at Brioni. following a six month tenure.