Justine de Riedmatten takes home first-ever Numéro Netherlands Award at AFA graduation show

Amsterdam Fashion Academy (AFA) graduate Justine de Riedmatten took home the Numéro Netherlands Award on Friday, June 7. The new award was presented on the second floor of the auditorium at the H'Art Museum in Amsterdam, after the AFA final fashion show.

De Riedmatten showed her graduation collection ‘Homofungatic’, which explores various facets of the human condition. The collection features voluminous shapes, elongated strips of fabric and balls.

The colour palette of the collection consists mainly of earth tones. Homofungatic celebrates the cycle of the human body, which is ‘a bold step towards a harmonious union with nature and a timeless celebration of life, decay and rebirth’, as per Amsterdam Fashion Academy.

A new award for fashion graduates: Amsterdam Fashion Academy teams up with Numéro Netherlands

The designer has been honoured with the Numéro Netherlands Award and also won an interview in Numéro magazine.

The Numéro Netherlands Award is an award that has been presented for the first time this year. The award came about thanks to a collaboration between Amsterdam Fashion Academy and the magazine Numéro Netherlands, which describes itself as ‘a growing progressive movement’ that publishes twice a year on fashion, art and design.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.NL. Translation and edit from Dutch into English by Veerle Versteeg