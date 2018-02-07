JW Anderson invites public to create campaign

British label JW Anderson has launched a campaign on social media calling for photography submissions to find a hot new talent to shoot its autumn/winter 2018 campaign.

On the label’s website it asks: “Your picture, our future - send us 6 original images you have taken. Images of the here and now, wherever you are. People, landscapes, objects, everything. Unpublished.”

Commenting on the decision to crowdsource his brand image, Anderson said: "It was and still is about an original and sharp vision for JW Anderson; by asking for submissions in this way, it really feels like the right way to find new imagery.

“We have taken a chance on image-makers in the past, and we decided to do it in an even bigger way now."

Aimed at professional and amateur photographers between the ages of 18 and 30, the label goes on to ask: “Do you have image fatigue? Do you have a sharp vision? Do you want to be part of a new, new wave?”.

The website goes on to add: “No time wasters. It is not as easy as it looks. You have to know you have something to say. That something has to apply to our world.”

Entries must be received by 12 noon on March 12 and Anderson will lead a jury to review submissions. The winner will be notified in March and will receive a contract worth 5,000 pounds and expenses to shoot the brand’s autumn/winter 2018 campaign.

The finalists will also be featured in an exhibition held by JW Anderson in May 2018.

Image: via JW Anderson website