JW Anderson questions reality with tech-inspired collection

As a brand that has become known for its distinctive take on fashion, JW Anderson stuck close to its reputation for its spring/summer 2023 collection presented during London Fashion Week.

The womenswear show was located in a London casino arcade, an aesthetic that was also translated into the collection, which aimed to blend the world of technology with real life.

This concept was shown quite literally in keyboard key garments and t-shirts inspired by desktop screensavers, bringing a sense of humour to high-end fashion.

Image: JW Anderson, SS23 London Fashion Week

Other pieces incorporated abstract silhouettes and oversized proportions, such as a balloon-shaped orb dress in a sculpted mirror material or an upside down turtle neck jumper in a large knit.

Next to the more experimental items, some took inspiration from the natural world. A wrinkled t-shirt dress bore an image of the earth, while a garment reminiscent of a plastic bag gave off the illusion of carrying a goldfish.

Meanwhile, some designs twisted mundane reality completely, shown in pieces that appeared to be hanging from clothing hangers, items showing off giant washing tags and a hammock that became a dress.

In a press release, the brand said: “The message is one of realism – for whatever real can mean today – delivered with a reductionist language that charges each piece with the status of a blunt statement.”

Image: JW Anderson, SS23 London Fashion Week