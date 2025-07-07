JW Anderson relaunching as a curated lifestyle brand

Northern Irish fashion designer JW Anderson is relaunching his signature JW Anderson label as a lifestyle brand centred around “objects of elevated craftsmanship,” with curated fashion collections alongside homeware and artisanal goods.

In a statement, Anderson, who was recently appointed artistic director of both menswear and womenswear at storied fashion house Dior, said his JW Anderson label would offer a “modern-day cabinet of curiosities” with a refined world focused on “the very idea of collecting”.

JW Anderson Resort 2026 collection Credits: JW Anderson by Heikki Kaski

At the heart of the revamped label will be the concept of curation, which is described as Anderson’s most “favoured creative tool”.

“Curation becomes instinct. Instinct become identity,” explains the label on its social media. “JW Anderson is reimagined as a space for personal, playful and profoundly crafted fashion, objects and art.”

The reimagined JW Anderson will offer an “ever-evolving, seasonally updated, selection of twisted classics with a ‘made in’ narrative connected to local craft,” such as the use of historic silk damask fabric woven in England, Scottish knits, Irish linen, and denim made in Japan.

JW Anderson Resort 2026 collection Credits: JW Anderson by Heikki Kaski

For the debut season, the resort 2026 collection, will offer a “best of” and a prelude to new evolutions with luxe wardrobe staples, such as statement knitwear, oversized outerwear, slogan sweatshirts and rugby shirts, striped polo tops, tailoring, and accessories, including a supersized Loafer bag.

The fashion will sit alongside art, crafts and items for the home and garden, chosen to showcase the “newly expanded vocabulary of JW Anderson”.

This will include re-editions of Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s lamps and stools in Scottish oak, Jason Mosseri’s Hope Spring Chairs, ceramics by Akiko Hirai, hand-picked books and antique gardening tools, Lucie Rie mugs, handmade Murano glassware, Welsh blankets, hand-forged nails, Houghton Hall Estate honey and coffee-flavoured tea from Postcard Teas.

JW Anderson Resort 2026 collection Credits: JW Anderson by Heikki Kaski

To showcase the new-look JW Anderson, the designer asked his close-knit circle of friends, long-term collaborators and acquaintances to star in the lookbook, including actors Ben Whishaw and Joe Alwyn, designer Bella Freud, actress Alison Oliver, director Luca Guadagnino, and artist Mary Stephenson.

The recrafted world of JW Anderson under the curatorial eye of the designer will be showcased with a new store concept that has been developed by architect Sanchez Benton. The label didn’t specify which store will get the update first, or when, just that it will “bring to life the new JW Anderson in an ambience that is enveloping and familiar,” with warm materials and colours that “embodies a feeling of the handmade and beautifully crafted”.

JW Anderson Resort 2026 collection Credits: JW Anderson by Heikki Kaski

To coincide with the relaunch, Anderson has also rebranded its logo with a simplistic, “slimmed down” aesthetic, which allows the serif to be more evident, highlighting Anderson's thought process of being "simple to the point of being blunt".

Anderson launched his eponymous label in 2008 with menswear, before adding womenswear in 2010. The brand opened its first flagship store in Soho, London in 2020.

JW Anderson Resort 2026 collection Credits: JW Anderson by Heikki Kaski

JW Anderson Resort 2026 collection Credits: JW Anderson by Heikki Kaski

JW Anderson Resort 2026 collection Credits: JW Anderson by Heikki Kaski

JW Anderson Resort 2026 collection Credits: JW Anderson by Heikki Kaski

JW Anderson Resort 2026 collection Credits: JW Anderson by Heikki Kaski

JW Anderson Resort 2026 collection Credits: JW Anderson by Heikki Kaski

JW Anderson Resort 2026 collection Credits: JW Anderson by Heikki Kaski