JW Anderson to auction #harrystylescardigan NFT in partnership with Xydrobe

British fashion house JW Anderson has revealed it’s first non-fungible token (NFT) to be the #harrystylescardigan, developed in collaboration with the newly launched auction platform, Xydrobe.

The Colourblock Patchwork Cardigan, from the label’s spring/summer 2020 menswear collection, has been recreated in NFT form by Xydrobe’s in-house team of visual effects (VFX) artists. Created over the course of 300 hours, the team developed every piece of the yarn in 3D before weaving it together in the six different knit patterns that are utilised within the original item.

Proceeds from the sale will go towards the LGBTQ+ charity, Akt, after its 48 hour auction starting on December 12. The hyper-realistic piece is Xydrobe’s first Archive Collectible on its site, with only one of the digital artwork available. Its reserve price is currently sitting at 10,000 pounds.

Now displayed in London’s Victoria and Albert Museum, the cardigan gained recognition following a TikTok trending stint caused by a user who created her own version of the jumper after Harry Styles wore it on NBC’s Today show in February 2020.

In response to the garment’s sudden notoriety status, JW Anderson’s creative director, Jonathan Anderson, released the pattern and a tutorial of how to make it online. Its dedicated hashtag, #harrystylescardigan, had now garnered over 86 million views to date.

Image: Xydrobe x JW Anderson