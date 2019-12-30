JW Anderson to partner with Onward Luxury Group

London-based luxury label JW Anderson has signed a footwear licensing and distribution deal with Onward Luxury Group (OLG).

The deal will allow the British designer to expand its footwear offering for both men and women, starting with the men’s autumn/winter 2020 season.

In a statement, Onward Luxury Group, said: “Season, after season JW Anderson has enjoyed critical acclaim and popular demand for the shoes featured in the brand’s Paris and London runway shows and OLG, looks forward to being able to deliver a quality product to its customers.”

Onward Luxury Group is the European subsidiary of the Japanese holding company Onward Holdings and has footwear and clothing licensing deals with luxury brands including SeebyChloe, Proenza Schouler, Rochas Paris, and Mulberry, as well as owning brands such as Charlotte Olympia, Joseph and Jil Sander.

JW Anderson is part-owned by LVMH, which acquired a minority stake in 2013.