K-Way unveils collaboration with model Mariacarla Boscono

Italian model Mariacarla Boscono has designed a collection for outdoor specialists K-Way, featuring styles for women and girls.

As well as designing the collection, this project marks Boscono’s first 360-degree experience as an artistic director, photographer and brand endorser, explained K-Way in the press release.

K-Way by Mariacarla Boscono represents the “infinite freedom of our very existence” and comprises of pieces inspired by the great outdoors and the sincere, profound relationship between mother and daughter.

Relationships, moments and nature are the founding concepts that underpin the collection, adds K-Way, which revolves around a zip-up swimsuit with long sleeves, open back design and UPF 50 protection.

The swimsuit has been designed to be “effortlessly” paired with matching leggings for an “ultra-versatile and easy to style for sports or post-swim looks” and comes in black, grey and pink.

The adult swimsuit style has been reworked for children, opting for a delicate powder pink hue and sleeveless bodysuit design, but still with matching leggings for a complete look.

The swimsuit sits alongside K-Way’s Le Vrai 3.0 Eiffel waterproof jacket crafted from ripstop with a packable construction and a unique floral print designed by Boscono.

There are also two accessories completing the collection, a hat with matching graphic and a functional belt bag, designed to “perfectly complement” the swimsuit.

This is a collection “dedicated to those for whom the beach is synonymous with relaxation, who find joy in riding the waves, and to all those who want to embrace the experience of the ocean with open arms, and to savour and enjoy every single moment,” added K-Way.

The K-Way by Mariacarla Boscono collection launches on June 11, with prices ranging from 50 euros for a hat and 80 euros for leggings to 115 euros for a sleeveless swimsuit to 160 euros for a long-sleeved style, with the parka retailing for 140 euros. The children’s swimsuit costs 115 euros and the parka 120 euros.

K-Way is part of BasicNet SpA, which also owns Kappa, Superga, and Sebago.

