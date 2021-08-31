Kanye West and Balenciaga team up once again for Donda merch

Luxury fashion house Balenciaga is continuing its collaboration with rapper Kanye West releasing a capsule merchandise collection for the artist’s new album Donda.

The collection includes two layered t-shirts, a cap and a black balaclava, available to purchase through an online store dedicated to the capsule. The t-shirts reference parts of Kanye’s childhood, a subject that is at the centre of his newest album. One t-shirt has a print of what seems to be his mother as a child on the front and an image of the stars childhood home on the back.

A black balaclava-like mask is also available for purchase, similar to that of the one West has been seen wearing frequently at live shows and online streams hosted by him the past weeks. It is these large-scale events that have dominated social media recently, acting as promotion for the highly anticipated album that dropped this week.

Balenciaga has continued to play an important role in the making of these performances, with the fashion house taking control of the creative direction for the shows and providing a range of Donda inspired garments for the rapper to wear. Most recently, Kim Kardashian was seen wearing a Balenciaga wedding gown at the final show, causing a stir online from viewers questioning what the meaning was of such a display.

The build up to the album was drawn out, however, yesterday West took to Instagram with a post stating: “Universal put my album out without my approval and they blocked Jail 2 from the album.” The comment references the song Jail pt 2, with cameos from Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, both of which have recently been at the forefront of major criticism and accusations over the past year.

Fans can buy the merchandise through a website exclusively for the collection that states ‘Engineered by Balenciaga’, with West’s music label Universal Music Group hosting the site itself.