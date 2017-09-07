Kanye West cancels Yeezy NYFW Show

Kanye West has reportedly cancelled his Yeezy season six show, originally set to be held on September 13 during New York Fashion Week.

Details of the highly anticipated show were yet to be finalised, and on Wednesday, a representative for Redken, the beauty brand set to work on the show said in an email that it had been cancelled.

With little comment from Yeezy or Adidas to begin with, the team have now said that the show was cancelled because "they did not get the pieces together in time," in a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

However, much controversy surrounds the subject, with some sources reporting that the show was never meant to take place, suggesting that West will release the collection at a later date.

The notoriously secretive, rapper come fashion designer’s collections are increasingly hard to predict, with little to no information revealed ahead of his previous shows.

Kanye West first presented his Adidas-backed Yeezy brand in February 2015, showcasing minimalist streetwear in earth tones, with an unconventional military inspired presentation. The brand has since grown, with many sought after designs including the Yeezy Boosts, and in February 2017 West’s team told Business of Fashion that Season 4 was the most commercially successful in terms of wholesale orders.

FashionUnited have reached out to Yeezy for additional comment regarding the cancellation, with a solid explanation yet to surface.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 4/AFP