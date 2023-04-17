Kao brings number one sunscreen brand in Japan to Europe

Japanese consumer goods company Kao, known for brands including John Frieda and Molton Brown, is expanding its European portfolio with the launch of Bioré UV Aqua Rich, its first facial care product with UV protection in the region.

Bioré UV Aqua Rich, which is already the bestselling sunscreen brand in Japan, is launching in the UK with SPF 30 UVA and UVB and SPF 50 UVA and UVB protection exclusively in Superdrug.

The product will also be available in selected retailers in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland from this week, with France and Benelux following in early summer.

The product, developed at Kao’s headquarter in Japan, is known for its lightweight and invisible formula, which is designed to spread and absorb easily, while at the same time hydrating the skin with hyaluronic acid, combining the benefits of a moisturiser and UV protection in one product.

Wendy Brown, country manager of consumer care business UK at Kao, said in a statement: “Kao has a wealth of experience and knowledge in the area of skincare, including decades of global research in this field, and we are excited to be able to bring this successful product to our UK consumers.

“Consumers are increasingly aware of the effects of UV on the skin, and we see that UV protection is becoming an integral part of the daily skin care routine. With a very large sun care market in Europe and the UK, we see a lot of potential for Bioré UV to deliver this consumer need as it provides the protection and benefits of an excellent skincare product without the unwanted effects of a traditional sunscreen.”

The launch aims to support Kao’s consumer care business growth strategy in the EMEA region by building upon the company’s longstanding global expertise and research in skincare, expanding its UV category and strengthening its Bioré brand.