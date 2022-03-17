Kao launches new hair care line designed for natural, textured hair

Kao, which owns brands including John Frieda and Molton Brown, is diversifying its EMEA hair care portfolio with the launch of a Wakati, a new brand designed for women with type three to four hair, and predominantly for kinks, coils and curls.

The move is part of Kao’s commitment to grow a portfolio of “purpose driven brands” as it looks to produce products that empower and recognise the individual beauty of all.

Wakati, meaning “time” in Swahili, has been eight years in the making, explains Kao, and has been developed to “recognises the beauty and diversity of Black culture whilst saving consumers time and money". Its specially designed formula for kinks, coils and curls includes a complete care system and water-activated technologies.

The line includes a sulphate-free shampoo, a water-activated conditioner, a re-activating mist and an oil-infused cream, providing the benefits of ten products in just four.

Kao worked with a team of hair, scalp and skin experts, scientists and African American researchers to develop the Wakati range and also teamed up with FAMU, a historically Black college in the US, where students helped conceptualise the brand identity.

The demand for hair care products tailored for textured hair is growing year-on-year and saw a 28 percent growth in 2021 alone in the UK. Yet, Kao adds that the range of brands tailored specifically to this hair type is underrepresented compared to the total haircare market.

Wakati was launched successfully in the US in 2019 and is now available in more than 300 Superdrug stores across the UK and online as well as on Ocado.com. In Europe, the range is in Kruidvat stores in the Netherlands and Belgium and will launch mid-year in major hypermarkets in France.

Wendy Brown, country manager at Kao consumer care business in the UK, said in a statement: “Creating products that empower and recognise the individual beauty of each of us is at the heart of our strategy. After a successful launch in the US, Wakati is now launching in the UK as part of our ambition to celebrate diverse hair care needs and create a more inclusive approach to beauty.”