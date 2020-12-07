Kappa unveils first collection drop with Karol G

Italian sportswear brand Kappa has unveiled the first collection drop with Karol G, the largest female Latin artist incorporating some of the brand’s most iconic styles with the singers “signature flare”.

The debut collection, inspired by Karol G’s latest single entitled, Bichota is part of a long-term partnership between the heritage brand and the singer.

As a personal fan of the brand, Karol G explained in a statement that she wanted a collection that “represented the song’s message, creating strong looks that celebrate and empower all women”.

This formed a collection featuring silhouettes that are relaxed, yet tailored, including tracksuits, both flared and fitted, separates, hats, bumbags and slides.

Each piece includes personalised detail including Karol G’s signature and the word Bichota, as well as the Kappa Omini logo depicting a man and woman sitting back-to-back.

Commenting on the collaboration, Karol G, said: “I think the way one approaches clothes and dressing is something that is both intimate and deeply personal. For me, it’s more than following trends. Dressing is about what you wear and expressing who you really are, and how you feel.

“I had the opportunity to unite with Kappa in creating a line of garments which anyone can wear. With a vast range of colours, different textures and inclusive styles, anyone who wears them can feel beautiful, secure and unique. It is a line that undoubtedly has plenty of “pikete.”

Lorenzo Boglione, vice president of sales at BasicNet, the licensing partner of Kappa, added: “The Kappa brand has seen tremendous success with musicians over the years, earning it’s place as a worldwide recognisable brand synonymous with the latest talents. Knowing Karol G was a personal fan of the brand, we felt it only natural to collaborate with her on a larger partnership, beginning with this first drop that celebrates her latest single, supporting the message of women empowerment.”

The Karol G x Kappa collection ranges from 35 - 120 US dollars.

Images: courtesy of Kappa