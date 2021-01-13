KappAhl to launch new childrenswear brand in February

Swedish fashion retailer KappAhl is launching a new “playful” childrenswear brand, Minories in February 2021. As it looks to consolidate its position as a retailer of “good children’s clothes,” following on from the success of its Newbie brand.

The childrenswear brand has been developed in-house to cater for 0 months to 8-year-olds, aimed at challenging gender stereotypes, which the fashion retailer describes as “super boring” to offer kids clothing that “makes a clear statement: kindness is a super-power”.

Desiré Westerberg, vice president business unit kids, at KappAhl, said in a statement: “KappAhl is on the threshold of an exciting phase of growth, where Minories is one of the initiatives that will help us to sharpen our brand portfolio even further.

“There is enormous energy in the company, with highly professional co-workers who have the skills to develop products that are relevant and who take the initiative for exciting, new brands.”

The brand has been developed with longevity in mind, added KappAhl, in the colours and print design, alongside the idea that garments from one collection can be combined with those from another. In addition, clothes can be lengthened so that children who are growing quickly can wear and enjoy them for longer.

Minories pieces also made using more sustainable materials, such as GOTS-certified organic cotton and GRS-certified recycled polyester, and are manufactured under fair and equitable conditions by “a handful of carefully chosen suppliers” that KappAhl has a close working relationship with.

Commenting on the design of the collection, Johanna Lannsjö, brand and assortment manager for Minories, explained: “Kids should be able to be kids – and that’s how the idea behind Minories evolved. The Minories concept is inspired by the endless different personalities that exist among children. It embraces and encourages differences in a way that enables every child to express his or her own identity.”

The debut collection will feature clothing “ideal for play” with a “cuddly little koala bear” as the focal character in a colour palette of yellow, blue, red and khaki green. Pieces include oversize sweatshirts, bodies, soft trousers, both woven and warp-knits, jersey denim garments, tricot skirts, dungaree and dress, plus accessories such as smart caps and rucksacks.

All the print stories are drawn by hand by KappAhl’s designers and each collection aims to tell a “charming little story that will appeal to children and parents alike”.

Launching from February 9, Minories will be available online at the retailer’s website and, initially, at four selected KappAhl stores in Sweden and Norway.

KappAhl was founded in 1953 in Gothenburg and is a leading fashion chain in the Nordic region, with some 380 KappAhl and Newbie stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland and the UK.

