Karen Millen collaborates with Linton tweed

Karen Millen is placing a spotlight on tweed with a collaboration with Linton, bespoke producers of tweed for more than 100 years.

Linton has become synonymous with heritage, luxury and excellence and supplies its tweed to Paris couturiers, and this collaboration with Karen Millen aims to showcase “true craftsmanship”.

The Linton x Karen Millen collection features end-of-line artisanal fabric at the heart of the creation process, with each limited-edition piece reimagining heritage tweed in a “new way, through silhouette, colour and placement”.

The eight-piece collaboration includes three dresses, three skirts and two jackets and features black-tweed and statement patchwork styles.

The black-tweed collection includes a dress, skirt and bomber jacket, crafted in timeless shapes and finished with contrast detailing. The patchwork collection uses off-cuts of existing fabrics to create unique patchwork compositions in yellow, red and blue across two statement dresses and three separates.

All the pieces have been made in “extremely” limited quantities with the ethos “made to be worn and cherished for years to come,” added Karen Millen.

Linton x Karen Millen prices range from 199 to 450 pounds.

