Karen Millen launches new premium collection

Fashion brand Karen Millen, which became part of the Boohoo Group in 2019, has launched a new premium collection, Black Label.

The new premium offering is a curation of investment pieces, explained Karen Millen in a statement, and features an edit of luxurious dresses, separates and outerwear with a “considered focus on exquisite materials” made from the highest-quality leathers and Italian fabrics.

Each piece it adds has been designed to add a “note of exclusivity” to their customer’s wardrobes while offering an “investment in timeless design, made to endure through trends and seasonal whims”.

Dresses and tailoring are fabricated from Italian jersey, viscose and wool blends, with four-way stretch and high-quality yarns used to ensure the pieces retain their structure without creasing and maintain their shape. While double-faced compact fabrics have been used on tailoring pieces for a crisp, sculpted finish.

Highlights include pencil dresses, sharp blazers and tailored trousers, each cut and constructed to contour the body. An edit of leather pieces, including a trench coat and tux dress made from butter-soft and supple premium hide rounds off the collection.

The first drop from the Black Label is currently available on the Karen Millen website. Prices range from 60 to 699 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Karen Millen