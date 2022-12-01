Karen Millen launches rental service

Womenswear brand Karen Millen, part of the Boohoo Group, has launched its own fashion rental offering powered by My Wardrobe HQ (MWHQ).

Karen Millen Rotates allows customers to rent more than 40 styles from four to fourteen days in UK sizes 6-16, from eveningwear to luxe tailored designs including dresses, jumpsuits, trousers and coats. The platform will also allow customers to buy the rental styles as well.

Rental prices range from 4 pounds a day for a sequinned bandeau top to 11 pounds per day for a sequin and embroidered maxi dress.

Karen Millen brand director Natasha Hackett, said in a statement: “It is clear fashion rental is the way forward, and we’re proud to have expanded our offerings to create a new way for customers to discover Karen Millen’s most iconic designs.

"We look forward to seeing our rental service develop as we continue on our journey to be more sustainable as a brand.”

Image: Karen Millen

My Wardrobe HQ chief executive and co-founder Sacha Newall added: “Karen Millen is a stalwart British brand and MWHQ is honoured to have been chosen as the recommerce partner for this incredibly exciting project.

“Textile waste is a huge problem globally and with the latest Fashion for Good paper identifying that rental enables a reduction in Co2 emissions by up to 41 percent compared to the linear model, this is a movement forward for the industry. With 300,000+ tonnes of clothes going to landfill every year, it’s wonderful to see how committed Karen Millen are to starting their circularity journey, and like MWHQ, to encourage shoppers to think consciously about how they shop.”