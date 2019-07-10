Karen Millen to launch new jewellery collection

Womenswear brand Karen Millen is to launch a new jewellery collection in partnership with multi-brand jewellery supplier Gecko.

Part of a multi-year licensing deal brokered by IMG, the 90-piece collection will launch in 2020 and will include earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings, with prices ranging from 20 to 170 pounds.

The collection will be available in all major Karen Millen stores and online, as well as globally through department stores, jewellers and online, which will mark the first time that Karen Millen jewellery will be extensively available internationally.

Beth Butterwick, chief executive at Karen Millen, said in a statement: “We are delighted to be working with Gecko as our new licensed jewellery partner. It was clear through discussions we have a shared passion for delivering timeless quality and beauty for our global customer base. We are really excited about what the new collection brings, in spring 2020.”

Andrew J Morton, managing director at Gecko added: “This is an exciting time for Gecko and we are delighted to be working with Karen Millen – one of the UK's leading fashion brands – on the global jewellery license. We can't wait to share the new collection with our customers.”