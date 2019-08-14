Karen Walker debuts bespoke bridal atelier for gowns and jewelry

Karen Walker has delved into the bridal industry. The New Zealand-based fashion designer, best known for her clothing, eyewear, jewelry and accessories, has launched Karen Walker Atelier to offer her customers bespoke wedding day outfits and jewelry.

The designs within the Atelier dress section is based on the Karen Walker's design archive, referencing many of her iconic pieces. The current selection includes 12 dresses and two bridal suits. The styles range from traditional to more modern, daring pieces such as the Euphoria Gown - made from draped layers of white tulle with a cinched center and bow-shaped bodice.

Karen Walker Atelier also includes three veil options, one long, a medium-length style called the Shawl Veil and a short, circular design called the Puff Veil.

The made-to-order dresses are made from delicate floral lace, botanical embroidery, dotted tulle, bubble jacquard, full-bodied taffeta and luxe heavyweight crêpe de Chine. Most of the fabrics were created by couture fabric house Gratacós.

The dresses range in price from 950 to 2,850 dollars and can be purchased through a private consultation either in the atelier in Auckland, New Zealand or via email. The collection is on view on the Karen Walker e-commerce site.

In addition to the wedding day attire, Karen Walker Atelier offers 14 styles of bridal rings, made from champagne diamonds, black diamonds, white diamonds, morganite, grey moonstone, peach moonstone, onyx or rutilated quartz. Clients can choose from these stones to create a unique, bespoke piece.

Photos: Bradbury Lewis