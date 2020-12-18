Karl Lagerfeld brand bans use of exotic skins

Karl Lagerfeld has banned its use of exotic animal skins, as the brand is hoping that this move may reduce the spread of COVID-19.

According to a statement from PETA, "wildlife experts warn that the trade in skins of snakes, crocodiles, and others could fuel the spread of diseases like COVID-19."

This decision follows Karl Lagerfeld's announcement from last year, banning its use of fur. The brand follows several other luxury labels, including Diane von Furstenberg, Victoria Beckham, Vivienne Westwood, in its decision to cut out exotic skins.

"Kudos to Karl Lagerfeld for making the compassionate, business-savvy decision to shun skins stolen from wild animals, a move that may just save some human lives, too," says PETA's executive vice president Tracy Reiman commented. "PETA-approved vegan clothing and accessories are the way to go for anyone who wants to help prevent the killing of animals and the rise of the next pandemic."