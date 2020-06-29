Karl Lagerfeld brand collaborates with Kenneth Ize for capsule collection

The Karl Lagerfeld brand has announced a collaboration with Lagos-born designer Kenneth Ize on a Spring 2021 capsule collection.

Ize, who was one of the finalists of the LVMH Prize last year, has made a name for himself in the industry with his bold and colourful designs mixing handmade West African aesthetics with elements of contemporary luxury. In particular, he’s known for using a Nigerian weaving technique called ‘aso oke’ and using fabrics created by local weavers and designers in Lagos, where he was born.

“I have been eagerly awaiting the moment we would announce this project and my partnership with Karl Largerfeld,” Ize said in a release. “The breadth of Karl’s work has been very inspiring to me, and it’s an honor to be working with his namesake maison. Our vision is to combine Karl’s Parisian-chic aesthetic with elements of traditional African artistry.”

Ize studied fashion and design at the University of Applied Arts Vienna, and relocated to Lagos in 2015 after graduating to launch his eponymous label.

“Over the past months of getting to know Kenneth and discussing this project, we have all become increasingly excited about our collaboration,” said Karl Lagerfeld CEO Pier Paolo Righi. “Kenneth Ize shares Karl Lagerfeld’s vision for innovation, craftsmanship, quality and authenticity; we very much look forward to launching this capsule collection together.”