Karl Lagerfeld designs tiara with Swarovski

Swarovski has unveiled this year’s debutantes’ tiara for the 2017 Vienna Opera Ball designed by Karl Lagerfeld, the crystal company’s latest designer collaborator.

Lagerfeld used a mix of 394 Swarovski crystals in clear and sapphire hues, finished with five Swarovski crystal pearls, to create an elegant and timeless tiara for the iconic ball.

The design, particularly the soft curves of the blue stones has been inspired by the famous “Blue Danube” waltz, the traditional Opera Ball opening dance which was composed by Johann Strauss II and will celebrate its 150th anniversary in February.

“This tiara is my vision of the coronation of the Danube,” explains Lagerfeld. “The sapphire ribbon embodies ‘Le beau Danube bleu’.”

Pier Paolo Righi, chief executive of Karl Lagerfeld added: “This tiara symbolises many elements at the core of our brand DNA: it fuses tradition and premium craftsmanship with an aesthetic that’s effortlessly elegant. We look forward to seeing the debutantes’ reaction to the tiara at the event in February.”

The renowned Vienna Opera Ball, which is hosted annually by the Vienna State Opera, is set to take place on February 23, 2017. Each year, Swarovski partners with an international designer to create the tiara, which is worn by debutantes at the ball.

The collaboration marks the start of an on-going partnership with the two brands, which is expected to include an exclusive jewellery line featuring two collections per year designed by Lagerfeld, including necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings.

Images and sketch: courtesy of Swarovski/Karl Lagerfeld