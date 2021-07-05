Karl Lagerfeld launches capsule with Kenneth Ize

Nigerian fashion designer Kenneth Ize has designed a black and white graphic and colourful capsule collection for Karl Lagerfeld that launches on July 7.

The capsule collection for spring/summer 2021, proposed and curated by Karl Lagerfeld style advisor Carine Roitfeld, fuses Nigerian and European styles and features ready-to-wear, gender-neutral styles and accessories.

Ize worked with Karl Lagerfeld design director, Hun Kim to co-create the collection that features the signature Karl Lagerfeld black and white colour palette combined with bright pops of colour in patterns inspired by traditional aso-oke cloth.

Commenting on the collaboration, Roitfeld said in a statement: “There’s a freshness to Kenneth’s designs that is so very different, and it creates a nice contrast to the brand’s DNA. I’m certain that Karl would have loved the collection and its exploration of colour and culture.”

Image: courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld

Lagos-based Ize, known for mixing handmade West African aesthetics with elements of contemporary luxury, has used his colourful striped and black and white geometric patterns across a ready-to-wear collection of tailored separates, knitted tops and pants, as well as accessories and jewellery.

Kenneth Ize teams up with Karl Lagerfeld for spring/summer 2021

Highlights include a black-and-white, swirl-print shirt made from 100 percent silk, perfectly worn with matching pants crafted in a unique, Italian hemp material, alongside bright-hued, vertical striped sweaters made in a Merino wool-cotton blend, and a tailored blazer with tonal, topstitch detailing.

“This was such an incredible experience. It allowed me to play with the brand’s existing style codes and expand my own approach to design,” explained Ize. “I hope the public falls in love with the result.”

Image: courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld

All fabrics used for the accessories, including keychains and a phone bag are sourced from Nigeria, while the leather complies with stringent environmental and sourcing standards set by the Leather Working Group, added Karl Lagerfeld.

Pier Paolo Righi, chief executive of Karl Lagerfeld, added: “Kenneth shares Karl Lagerfeld’s vision for innovation, craftsmanship, quality and authenticity, and we are excited to bring the fruits of this collaboration to the public.”

Karl Lagerfeld x Kenneth Ize collection will be available online at Karl Lagerfeld, Farfetch and Browns, as well as in the London Regent Street and Paris Saint Germain Karl Lagerfeld stores from July 7. Prices range from 99 to 695 euros.

Image: courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld