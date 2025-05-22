Karl Lagerfeld launches second capsule collection with Disney

Karl Lagerfeld, the eponymous fashion house founded by the late Karl Lagerfeld, has launched its second capsule collection with the iconic brand Disney.

Building on the success of the first Disney x Karl Lagerfeld capsule collection developed for Disney 100 in 2023, the second collaborative collection sees the two come together to create a new range of ready-to-wear and accessories for men and women.

Disney x Karl Lagerfeld second capsule collection Credits: Karl Lagerfeld

The second capsule collection continues to honor Karl Lagerfeld’s favorite Disney character, Donald Duck, through a sketch he made back in the early 2000s. The sketch depicts Donald Duck reimagined in Lagerfeld’s signature style, with oversized dark sunglasses, jeans, and a black blazer, which act as both a personal tribute and represent the late designer’s own sense of humor.

Bringing the ‘Karlified’ sketch of Donald Duck to life across a series of collectible items, key pieces in the collection include black-and-white sweaters, a neutral-toned bomber, and a laid-back blazer that taps into a playful sense of nostalgia while remaining contemporary.

The second drop of the Disney x Karl Lagerfeld collection launches worldwide on May 22, online at Karl.com and DisneyStore.co.uk as well as at Karl Lagerfeld stores, selected Disney Stores, and wholesale partners.